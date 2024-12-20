Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $34,000 Investment in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Accelerate Diagnostics at the end of the most recent quarter.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, Director John Patience purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $314,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 653,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,561.68. This represents a 44.13 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $4.68.

AXDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

