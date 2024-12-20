Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $70,000 Investment in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,743 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 77.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 39.5% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,995 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AG shares. Cormark raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

AG stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.03. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $8.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $146.09 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.70%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

