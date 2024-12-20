Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $94,000 Investment in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,493,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oklo in the third quarter valued at $19,753,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oklo during the third quarter valued at about $404,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Oklo during the third quarter worth about $657,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oklo during the third quarter worth about $1,023,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OKLO. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush began coverage on Oklo in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Oklo in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Oklo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Oklo Stock Up 14.0 %

Shares of OKLO stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. Oklo Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $28.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.39.

Oklo Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

