Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,580 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 186,143 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 122,050 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 57.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,366,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,803,000 after buying an additional 3,063,172 shares during the period. Parker Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 142.2% during the third quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 57,213 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 33,592 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth $11,291,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 155.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,474,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after acquiring an additional 896,552 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

In related news, insider Carlos Nueno sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $28,500.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,890 shares in the company, valued at $34,477.70. The trade was a 45.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.97. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $22.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.14.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $640.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.50 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 37.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.24.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TDOC

About Teladoc Health

(Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.