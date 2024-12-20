Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Shares in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Advantage Solutions by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 604,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 136,276 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 194,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 36,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advantage Solutions stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.43. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Advantage Solutions news, CEO David A. Peacock purchased 16,633 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $54,888.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,352,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,761,695.70. This represents a 0.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

