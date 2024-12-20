Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Stake in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,163,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,125,000 after purchasing an additional 45,410 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in McEwen Mining by 66.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 393,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 157,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 41.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 57,600 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 21,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 41,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $12.75 to $12.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE MUX opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $415.46 million, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.43. McEwen Mining Inc has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.34.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $52.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.60 million. McEwen Mining had a net margin of 51.31% and a return on equity of 20.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

