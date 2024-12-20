Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 12,700 Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 630.9% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1,493.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,516 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 79.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on VOD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Shares of VOD stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average is $9.33.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2423 per share. This represents a yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

