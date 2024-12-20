Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 13,722 Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CELC. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Celcuity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Celcuity during the third quarter worth $35,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Celcuity during the third quarter worth $86,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Celcuity by 31.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Celcuity during the third quarter valued at $119,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CELC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Celcuity from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Shares of CELC opened at $12.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average is $15.40. Celcuity Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $445.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

