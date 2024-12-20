Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 24,237 Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCTFree Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cricut in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cricut by 23.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cricut by 20.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cricut from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

In other Cricut news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $352,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,897,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,875,613.06. This represents a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $156,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 625,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,273,106.59. The trade was a 4.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,049 shares of company stock worth $939,242. Corporate insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.03. Cricut, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $8.40.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCTGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $167.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.35 million. Cricut had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Cricut’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

