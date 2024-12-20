Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 65,071 RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 65,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RLX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in RLX Technology by 8,292.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,313,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,651 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the third quarter worth about $2,386,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 284.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 35,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 26,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RLX opened at $1.96 on Friday. RLX Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $2.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.76. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. RLX Technology’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

