Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Nomura were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Nomura in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 40,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,005 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Nomura by 464.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 32,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nomura by 43.6% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the period. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nomura alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NMR. Bank of America started coverage on Nomura in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nomura in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Nomura Stock Performance

NYSE:NMR opened at $5.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Nomura Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.