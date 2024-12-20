Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 11,111 Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its stake in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,111 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the third quarter worth about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SLR Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

SLR Investment Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SLRC opened at $16.02 on Friday. SLR Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.14.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 40.89%. The business had revenue of $59.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.66%.

SLR Investment Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

