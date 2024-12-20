Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 5,409 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,409 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 2,538,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,653,000 after purchasing an additional 63,750 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 754,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,046,000 after buying an additional 499,500 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,825,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 710,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,725,000 after acquiring an additional 276,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 142.6% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 529,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,963,000 after acquiring an additional 311,147 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $59.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $45.46 and a 1-year high of $70.25.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

