Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 6,375 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 88.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,375 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in ResMed were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. State Street Corp grew its stake in ResMed by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,261,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,528,590,000 after purchasing an additional 116,918 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,772,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,105,022,000 after buying an additional 1,959,642 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 924,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,578,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 742,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 48.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 740,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,694,000 after acquiring an additional 241,195 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total transaction of $3,405,134.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,645,432.79. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.47, for a total value of $233,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,369,227.64. This represents a 1.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,725 shares of company stock worth $11,253,448. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Baird R W raised ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RMD

ResMed Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:RMD opened at $231.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.26. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.12 and a 1-year high of $260.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 28.08%.

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.