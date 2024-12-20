Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $147,000 Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,365 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the third quarter worth $69,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,138,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,453,000 after purchasing an additional 287,350 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 29,411 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Alphatec by 381.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 621,224 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 492,324 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphatec by 16.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,232 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATEC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, August 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Alphatec from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

Shares of ATEC opened at $8.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.38. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

