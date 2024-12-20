Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $202,000 Position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 18.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 308,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 47,528 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 15.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 260,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 34,725 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.3% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 248,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Mercantile Bank from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.
Insider Activity at Mercantile Bank
In related news, Director Robert B. Kaminski sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $300,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,167.50. This represents a 22.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,550 shares of company stock valued at $531,660. 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Mercantile Bank Stock Down 0.6 %
MBWM stock opened at $44.87 on Friday. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $33.46 and a 52 week high of $52.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.99.
Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $93.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mercantile Bank Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.
Mercantile Bank Profile
Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mercantile Bank
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Micron Stock Under $100: Seize the AI-Driven Upside
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- AI’s Next Big Winners: 3 Small-Cap Stocks to Watch in 2025
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- SolarEdge Stock Climbs Back: Goldman Sachs Sees 40% Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.