Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $209,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 28,721.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 774,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 771,455 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16,238.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,548,000 after acquiring an additional 257,387 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 355,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,838,000 after purchasing an additional 199,699 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,062,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 488,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,840,000 after purchasing an additional 99,373 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO stock opened at $287.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $237.03 and a 52-week high of $317.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $299.26 and its 200 day moving average is $281.27.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

