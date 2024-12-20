Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,294,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,797,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Victory Capital by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,205,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 94,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,421,000 after buying an additional 69,654 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,155,000 after buying an additional 58,336 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,436,000 after buying an additional 54,090 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

Victory Capital stock opened at $62.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $73.42.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VCTR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Victory Capital from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Victory Capital from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

Victory Capital Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

