Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.29 and traded as low as C$1.25. Zentek shares last traded at C$1.26, with a volume of 88,926 shares changing hands.
Zentek Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$131.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91.
Zentek Company Profile
Zentek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compounds.
