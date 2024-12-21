101,164 Shares in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 101,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 27.4% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 54.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 10.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 56.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Silvercorp Metals by 563.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $2.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.20. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.32.

Silvercorp Metals Cuts Dividend

Silvercorp Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

About Silvercorp Metals

(Free Report)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.