1,123 Shares in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 1.2% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on AN shares. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on AutoNation from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AutoNation from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AutoNation from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.29.

AutoNation Stock Performance

NYSE:AN opened at $170.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.24. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.13 and a 12-month high of $197.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

About AutoNation

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.