12,397 Shares in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 52.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 315.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Trading Up 1.9 %

AGNC opened at $9.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 42.19% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dec 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 15.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AGNC

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.