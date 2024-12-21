12,935 Shares in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEN. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 3rd quarter valued at $504,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Kenon in the second quarter worth $4,371,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Kenon by 13.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kenon by 3.7% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,694,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,251,000 after purchasing an additional 97,256 shares during the period. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kenon Stock Performance

Shares of KEN opened at $29.66 on Friday. Kenon Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $19.63 and a one year high of $31.26. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average of $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Kenon Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

