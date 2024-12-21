13,069 Shares in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Virco Mfg. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIRC. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 17.2% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 12,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Virco Mfg. by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 97,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIRC opened at $10.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.83. Virco Mfg. Co. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

Virco Mfg. ( NASDAQ:VIRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Virco Mfg. had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 24.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Virco Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.45%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VIRC shares. StockNews.com lowered Virco Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

