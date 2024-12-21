15,380 Shares in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBC. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 172,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 830.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 25,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kristi Ann Matus purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.27 per share, for a total transaction of $30,429.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $30,429. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBC stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $577.38 million, a PE ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 1.25. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

AMBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Roth Capital upgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

