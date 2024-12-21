155,434 Shares in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 155,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BB. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 36.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 130,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 34,615 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 130,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 9,156 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 39.0% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 1,315,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 369,283 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 508.1% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 956,690 shares during the period. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

Shares of BB stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.43. BlackBerry Limited has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46.

Insider Transactions at BlackBerry

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $143.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.84 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,005 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $37,962.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,129 shares in the company, valued at $76,226.37. This trade represents a 33.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.25 to $4.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $2.80 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on BlackBerry from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BlackBerry from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

