18,207 Shares in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 20.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 105,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 18,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,000,000 after acquiring an additional 211,452 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 169,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 83,700 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 205,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 29,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matthew Gall acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $38,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,766.17. The trade was a 8.27 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $31.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on iTeos Therapeutics

iTeos Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $7.42 on Friday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $271.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.37.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.13. Sell-side analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About iTeos Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.