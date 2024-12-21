21,253 Shares in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Ferroglobe by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 1,180.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 368,300 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 78.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 12,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 60.3% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 369,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 139,002 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

GSM opened at $3.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72. The company has a market cap of $725.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ferroglobe PLC has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $6.78.

Ferroglobe Announces Dividend

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $433.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.50 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Ferroglobe Profile

(Free Report)

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.