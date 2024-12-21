23,252 Shares in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,968,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,735,000 after purchasing an additional 653,639 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 16.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,860,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,962,000 after buying an additional 844,325 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 15.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,550,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,582,000 after acquiring an additional 598,530 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 20.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,881,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,791,000 after acquiring an additional 668,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 149.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,519,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,199 shares during the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRVI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.28.

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of -0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.74 and a quick ratio of 9.94. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $11.56.

In other Maravai LifeSciences news, insider Carl Hull acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $987,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

