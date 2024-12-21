25,301 Shares in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.06% of Abeona Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 33,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABEO opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.51. The company has a market cap of $247.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $9.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABEO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

