26,385 Shares in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 27.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 109,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 23,335 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the third quarter valued at $552,000. Engine Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 814,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,079,000 after buying an additional 21,144 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Fiverr International by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 35,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FVRR. JMP Securities raised their price target on Fiverr International from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research cut shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fiverr International from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Fiverr International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

Shares of FVRR stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 124.16 and a beta of 1.69. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Fiverr International had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.37 million. On average, analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

