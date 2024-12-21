27,385 Shares in Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May (NYSEARCA:XMAY) Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May (NYSEARCA:XMAY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XMAY. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May during the 2nd quarter valued at $641,000.

Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May Price Performance

Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $31.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.76.

