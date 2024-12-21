36,215 Shares in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NMR. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 147.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,763 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nomura during the third quarter valued at $717,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Nomura in the third quarter worth $320,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura in the third quarter worth $1,219,000. Finally, Praetorian PR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 53.3% during the third quarter. Praetorian PR LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nomura in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nomura in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Nomura Price Performance

NYSE NMR opened at $5.73 on Friday. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $6.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Nomura Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

Featured Stories

