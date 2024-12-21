3,824 Shares in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 10.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in United Airlines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 12.6% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL opened at $97.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $105.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.99.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In related news, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $5,707,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,049,536.88. This represents a 48.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 14,500 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,744. This represents a 32.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,000 shares of company stock worth $8,158,900 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UAL shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price target on United Airlines from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Dbs Bank upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on United Airlines

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.