40,198 Shares in POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of POET Technologies in the third quarter worth $112,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in POET Technologies in the third quarter valued at $134,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in POET Technologies by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 118,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 57,125 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of POET Technologies by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get POET Technologies alerts:

POET Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

POET stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. POET Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $5.83. The firm has a market cap of $364.02 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of POET Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on POET Technologies from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of POET Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on POET

About POET Technologies

(Free Report)

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.