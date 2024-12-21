4,109 Shares in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Terex by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 790,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,330,000 after purchasing an additional 26,377 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 48,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Terex by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,392,000 after buying an additional 20,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David A. Sachs bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.75 per share, with a total value of $995,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,840,625. This represents a 17.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Simon Meester sold 9,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $505,109.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,538,658.12. This trade represents a 7.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Terex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Terex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Terex from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.78.

Terex Stock Performance

TEX opened at $45.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.28. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $44.60 and a 1 year high of $68.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. Terex had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Terex’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.93%.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

