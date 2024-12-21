42,244 Shares in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2024

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAKFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 42,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 199.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 81,653 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $957,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 21.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,040,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,408,000 after acquiring an additional 356,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 46.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 157,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 49,871 shares during the period. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.7 %

TAK opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.87. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $15.08.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK)

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.