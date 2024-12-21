42,244 Shares in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 42,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 199.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 81,653 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $957,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 21.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,040,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,408,000 after acquiring an additional 356,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 46.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 157,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 49,871 shares during the period. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAK opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.87. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $15.08.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

