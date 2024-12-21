48,979 Shares in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 48,979 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Baozun by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,002,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 356,096 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Baozun by 23.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 620,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 117,502 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BZUN. CLSA lowered shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2.80 to $2.20 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Baozun from $3.90 to $4.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Baozun Stock Performance

Shares of BZUN opened at $3.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2.69. Baozun Inc. has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $4.38.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, E-Commerce and Brand Management (BBM). The E-Commerce segment offers brands’ store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT, and digital marketing.

