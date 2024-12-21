52,804 Shares in biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD) Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.10% of biote as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of biote during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in biote during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of biote by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of biote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of biote in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of biote in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.11.

NASDAQ:BTMD opened at $6.10 on Friday. biote Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44. The firm has a market cap of $331.46 million, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.34.

biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support.

