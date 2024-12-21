ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at UBS Group from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ABM Industries from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

ABM opened at $50.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.30 and a 200-day moving average of $53.34. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $39.64 and a 52-week high of $59.78.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Earl Ray Ellis sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $2,158,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,229.60. The trade was a 46.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the second quarter worth $30,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

