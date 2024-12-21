Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,207 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $5,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 64.2% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 9,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $131.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.87. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $85.94 and a 12 month high of $136.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $1,539,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,897 shares in the company, valued at $17,476,034.52. This represents a 8.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 2,250 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,257. The trade was a 18.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

