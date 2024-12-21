Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Adtalem Global Education worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 4.3% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 3.3% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barrington Research upped their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director William W. Burke sold 4,000 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $361,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,857.01. The trade was a 25.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

Shares of ATGE opened at $87.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.78 and a fifty-two week high of $92.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.21.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Further Reading

