AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 85.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Bank bought a new position in AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 51.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 23.1% during the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $164.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.36. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.51 and a fifty-two week high of $236.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $188.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.80 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.12%. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Baird R W raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AeroVironment news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.65, for a total transaction of $110,058.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,452.20. This represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $373,609 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

