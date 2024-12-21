Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.63.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ALSN opened at $109.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.92. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $55.19 and a 12 month high of $122.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.08 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.18%.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In related news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,095. This trade represents a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 5,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $639,759.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,280,219.96. This trade represents a 3.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,380 shares of company stock worth $2,830,837 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 46.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 139.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.