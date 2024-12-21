American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.27% of American States Water worth $70,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in American States Water by 3.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in American States Water by 9.2% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in American States Water by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of American States Water by 31.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AWR shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

NYSE AWR opened at $79.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. American States Water has a 52 week low of $66.03 and a 52 week high of $87.50.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). American States Water had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $161.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American States Water will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.63%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

