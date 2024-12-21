Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 3.3 %

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. Antero Midstream has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,306. The trade was a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AM. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

