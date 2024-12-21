Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Given New $30.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ARIS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aris Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Aris Water Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

Shares of ARIS opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.91. Aris Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $27.94.

In other news, Director Debra Coy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $38,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,461.98. This trade represents a 3.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder S Corp Gable sold 38,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $969,637.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,111,738 shares in the company, valued at $77,886,802.14. This represents a 1.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,970 shares of company stock worth $2,482,749. 22.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 284,788 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the third quarter worth $2,080,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 988.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 137,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 125,281 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 81.0% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 60,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 27,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

