Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.22 and traded as low as C$10.86. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$10.90, with a volume of 137,489 shares.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$485.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 102.54, a current ratio of 62.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.58.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is presently 86.54%.

Insider Transactions at Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

In other news, Director Mark Silver acquired 2,854 shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.45 per share, with a total value of C$32,678.30. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp is a non-banking finance company providing residential and commercial mortgages that lends funds in major urban centres in Canada where the stability and liquidity of real estate are high. Its objectives are to provide its shareholders with stable and secure dividends and preserve shareholders’ equity by lending within conservative risk parameters.

