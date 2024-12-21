Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Position Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 87.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,880 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Avnet worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Avnet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,385,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,790,000 after buying an additional 39,558 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Avnet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,690,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,525,000 after purchasing an additional 42,249 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 34.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,713,000 after purchasing an additional 475,165 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,477,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,086,000 after buying an additional 34,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,146,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,018,000 after buying an additional 75,302 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet Stock Up 0.3 %

AVT opened at $53.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.62 and a 12 month high of $59.24.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

