Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AXTA. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AXTA

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $34.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.30. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,669,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $132,823,000 after acquiring an additional 31,894 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 68.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 36,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,704 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 896,188 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,623,000 after buying an additional 25,717 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 794,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,817,000 after buying an additional 443,946 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $541,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.